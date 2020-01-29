The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested a couple for torturing their 10 year-old child in Ibadan.

Olawale Taofeek, a carpenter who lives at No 43 Olupo, Amuloko area of Ibadan and his wife, Romoke, jointly tortured their daughter, Abibat, by tying her hand to the ceiling and putting fire under her, till she confessed to an allegation of theft.

Mr. Olawale alleged that Abibat took N3, 000 from the house and the money, according to him, belongs to one Rukayat Trimisiyu of the same community.

It was gathered that during a search, N600 was found in Abibat’s bag and that she later brought the remaining N2,400 from where it was hidden in the house.

Due to the damages caused by the torture, the girl is still recovering at the hospital.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

