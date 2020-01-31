A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday, ordered that a trader, Sani Musa, who allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill 10 villagers in Kano, be remanded a correctional facility.

Musa, who lives in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano, is charged with three counts of criminal Intimidation, attempted culpable homicide and kidnapping.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril,who did not take the plea of Musa, ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Jibril adjourned the matter untill Feb. 17, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the Community District Head and Elders of Dansoshiya Village, Kiru Local Government Area of Kano, reported the matter at the State Criminal Intelligence Department (SCID) on Oct. 21, 2019.

Lale alleged that the defendant on Oct. 16, 2019 at about 10 p.m invited some of a group of people to the village and threatened that the villagers’ lives, especially the lives of 25 people were in danger.

“The defendant and his group, threatened to kidnap five people, kill 10 and separate 10 others from their families,”the prosecutor told the court.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397, 229, and 274.

