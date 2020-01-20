On Monday, a 26-year-old man, Udoh Effong was sentenced by An Egor Magistrates’ Court in Benin to one month in prison for stealing a laptop from his employer, Mr Jude Akehe.

The Magistrate, Esohe Ighodan, sentenced Effong after he pleaded guilty to stealing and begged the court for leniency.

Ighodan, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Before the sentence, the convict told the court that the complainant owed him N200,000 as salary arrears for10 months, but the complainant paid him N68,000 and refused to pay him the balance of N132,000.

Effiong said he took the laptop and gave his friend to keep for him because the complainant refused to pay him the balance.

He added that his friend later gave the complainant the laptop.

Akehe, however, denied the allegation.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Lucky, told the court that Effiong committed the offence on Dec. 27, 2019 at Upper Ekenwan, Ugbiyokho in Benin

Lucky said that the HP laptop was worth N68,000

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of sections 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 48, Vol.

11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria,1976 now applicable in Edo.

