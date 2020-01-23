Terry Ikechukwu Iheme, a 40-year old man, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his two underage daughters at Igbo-olomu, Agric area of Ikorodu, LagosState

The matter was reported at Owutu Police Division and the suspect, who is a driver, was arrested in Church on Sunday.

He was subsequently charged before the Ikorodu Magistrate Court 1, Ita Elewa, for defilement and the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. F.A. Afeez, ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody without an option of bail.

The Court also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice. The matter was adjourned till 19th February, 2020.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

