By Wole Arisekola

They will wake you up with text messages of please help me. You will go to bed with the same text messages. The last 8 years was a curse to the people of Oyo State.

They were so impoverished under the Abiola Ajimobi-led government that many couldn’t even afford a single square meal a day, hence they resorted to begging.

The slogan of Ajisebioyo has disappeared. But unfortunately, their former ruler and his crooners are enjoying their loot while my people languish in poverty. The hope of the masses, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) led by no nonsense Ibrahim Magu, is yet to charge any of them to court despite glaring evidence of proliferation of government account.

The EFCC in Oyo State is now going from one Night club to another trying to enforce Sharia law in South West.

Oyo State indigenes are not sleeping, they understand the undertone of what is going on. When the time comes, they will act accordingly.

In the South West, we don’t stop people from practicing their religion, most of our brothers and cousins are practicing opposite religion. We don’t stop people from exercising their rights.

No one has the right to ban night club. It’s the people’s right. But trying to introduce strict Islamic law by going to night club in the middle of the night is abuse of power and acting on the cover of tackling crime to wage religious war against the good people of Ibadan.

If the intention of EFCC is to introduce another Jihad similar to what Usman Dan fodio did in the early 50s to Yoruba land, they should come clean. We have enough Muslims in the South West to support them.

But going to recreation centres and disturbing the peace of the people will not be tolerated in Ibadan city.

Whereas the likes of Chief Lameed Adedubu, Alao Arisekola, Basorun Ogunmola, Aare Latosa, Balogun Ibikunle, Ajayi Ogboriefon have joined their ancestors, some of us left behind can go to any length to defend our town.

That’s our land that Allah gave to us.

Many innocent people who went out to enjoy themselves are now being hounded to the detention. People are sending messages to their loved ones for help. I spent almost two decades abroad practicing journalism, I have never in my entire life witnessed where law enforcement agents stormed a night club to make arrest. These people have addresses, their mobile lines have IPS numbers.

I’m very sure raiding night club is not about fighting crime, it’s just a simple way of introducing strict Sharia law in the South West. And some of us who are defending President Buhari against wide spread rumour of occupation of Yoruba land and subsequent Islamise them by force by his people are having a rethink with what is going on now.

Sooner or later, the truth will be revealed and the real reason why the EFCC resorted to invading people’s privacy will be exposed to the Yorubas. Before then, ‘Siddon dey look.’

Arisekola is the chairman of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON).

