The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Gwagwalada has ordered the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum, Dauzia Etete, better known as Dan Etete, over his alleged involvement in the Malabu Oil deal.

Justice Idris Kutigi on Thursday granted the ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge also ordered the arrest of Munamuna Seidougha and Joseph Amaran.

