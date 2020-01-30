Dr Gideon Avar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of NOBIS Eye Centre, Jalingo, on Thursday urged young entrepreneurs to imbibe the virtues of honesty in order to succeed.

Avar, who is also the founder of Mag NOBIS Table Water, Jalingo, and a mentor to emerging young entrepreneurs gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo.

He explained that those two virtues helped him reach for the goals he set for himself and the success and recognition he had achieved as an accomplished as an entrepreneur.

The CEO said because his achievements, he was recently honoured with the Prestigious Institute of Management Consultants (IMC Nigeria), and the International Council of Management Consulting Institute (ICMCI).

“The awards were presented to me on Wednesday by the former Minister of Eduation, Prof Jerry Agada, who is the President of the Governing Council of the Institute at Rockview Hotel in Abuja.

“I feel honoured because it was a pleasure for me to sit and discuss with directors, heads of government agencies and captains of industries in Nigeria during the ceremony.

“I want to call on young people to be faithful and trustworthy in all they do; as well as have guiding principles in business, and life in general.

“I dedicate these awards to my family and members of staff of NOBIS Eye Centre and Mag NOBIS Table Water, as well as our esteemed customers who have been there for us.

“For us at NOBIS, we are growing our businesses by leveraging on other people who have trusted us over the years.

“I therefore enjoin people, especially the youth, to be focused and faithful in all they do and God will help them to succeed,” he said.

