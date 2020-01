Balogun market, located on Lagos Island is currently on fire.

The name of the burning plaza is Anambra Plaza at Martins area of the market.

The fire outbreak has created panic in the market with many witnesses sharing videos on social media, showing fire billowing from a building in the crowded market.

Traders in the affected plaza are currently trying to salvage their goods as they move to safety.

