In preparation for the late night operation which took place over the weekend, officers of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had carried out series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in Club 360.

The nightclub which according to intelligence gathered, was notorious for harbouring fraudsters.

The Ibadan zonal office of the anti-graft Commission has arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, OyoState.

