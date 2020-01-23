The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger on Thursday decorated 42 newly promoted officers of the corps in the state with their new ranks.

Joel Dagwa, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Niger, who decorated the newly promoted officers, urged them to do more in ensuring safety of road users across the state.

“The new ranks come with new expectations and responsibilities, so you have to put in more efforts to ensure safety of every road user,” he told them.

The sector commander said that the officers were promoted to renew their commitments to the service of the motoring public and the country.

Responding on behalf of others, Mohammed Paiko, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Commander, said that he and others would intensify efforts to sensitise road users on ways to reduce road crashes.

Paiko, the most senior officer promoted in the command, thanked God for the elevation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new ranks ranged from Assistant Corps Commander, Marshall Inspector to Road Marshall Assistant.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

