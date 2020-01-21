A 24-year-old gay man, simply nicknamed Bow Berlin, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old with hearing challenge.

The incident happened this morning at Dagbolu Idiroko, Abule, Ikorodu, Lagos. It was gathered that the boy, whose parents are also deaf, had been spotted crying and had indicated that he was feeling pains in his anus.

On close inspection, the parents saw blood flowing out of his anus and they asked him what led to the bleeding. The victim them told them that Bow Berlin applied soap on his anus and forced his penis inside.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and he confessed to the crime. But for the timely arrival of the police, he would have been beaten to death by the angry residents of the area.

He has since been whisked to the police station while the boy was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

