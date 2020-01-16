Breaking News

Housewife in Court for Allegedly Biting off Neighbour’s Lower Lip

On Thursday,Oluchi Olu A 38-year-old woman appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Courts , for allegedly biting off her neighbour’s lower lip,

Olu, who resides at No. 37, Isolo Road, Mushin, Lagos, is charged with four counts of grievous hurt, assault, breach of peace and inflicting wound.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant and the complainant, Mrs Gift Paul, on Jan. 3, had an altercation as a result of the conflict between their children.

He alleged that the defendant bit Paul’s lower lip off and caused her grievous injury.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 246, 173, 168 and 247 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He said section 173 and 247 stipulates three years imprisonment for assault and occasioning grievous harm while 168 provides six months imprisonment for breach of peace.

Magistrate K.O. Ogundare admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.
Ogundare adjourned the case untill Feb. 2, for mention.

