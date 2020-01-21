A 37-year-old housewife, Eunice Ajewole on Tuesday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage to her husband, Sanni due to persistent illness.

The petitioner said that her husband deserted her due to her sickness.

Eunice, who resides at New Iyin road in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that she got married to her husband in 2009 under native custom marriage adding that that they did not have any child.

“Anytime I am with my husband, I usually fall sick. But once I am taken away from him, I get well. So I believe we are not compatible,” she said.

The petitioner, therefore, urged the court to dissolve the union.

Responding, Sanni, 39, and resident of Oke-Agga in Otun-Ekiti, admitted that they were not compatible.

“Immediately after our marriage, my wife fell ill, and when she was taken away from me, she became well.

“The situation often happens, whenever she is with me, she falls sick; I don’t want her to die in my house. I don’t know the cause of her illness anytime she with me,” Sanni said.

The respondent agreed to the dissolution of the marriage.

The President of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, adjourned the case until Feb.6 for judgment.

