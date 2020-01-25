Privileged information pieced together by our reporters on the stage managed hijack of electoral materials and staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the car park of Barrister Ibanga Akpabio revealed that the whole drama was arranged and sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Mr Prince Ukpong Akpabio.

It is reliably learnt that the Commissioner, in cohort with Government House Security operatives, hijacked election materials and INEC staff meant for some units in Essien Udim local government area, jumped into the residence of Ibanga Akpabio that shares the same fence with his house, forced the gate opened and brought in election materials.

The ultimate aim of invading Ibanga Akpabio’s house with thugs, kidnapped Youth Corps members and stolen election materials was to force out and assassinate him in the process. Fortunately, Ibanga Akpabio and his family were not in their Essien Udim country home when the plot was carried out.

Having succeeded in forcefully gaining entrance into Ibanga’s compound, Ukpong Akpabio was said to have made a call through to Government House, after which some privately acquired security men by the governor and some media aides were ordered to the Ukana residence of Ibanga Akpabio for the acting of the shameful drama, by giving leading questions to the youth corpers, in a desperate attempt to implicate the APC.

It is shocking that the assassination plot and other severe politically motivated violence constitute PDP’s script for the Essien Udim rerun elections, even as the APC had completely withdrawn from participating in any election presided over by the flagrantly biased Elections Umpire, Mike Igini.

Source : ekondo tv

