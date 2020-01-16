Breaking News

“I Didn’t Discharge Inside Her,” 30-year-old Pedophile Insists

Posted under: Crime

On Tuesday in Anambra, a 30-year-old man accused of defiling a 7-year-old girl and leaving her in a critical condition, has insisted that he didn’t discharge inside his victim.

According to activist Harrison Gwamnishu, the girl was made to undergo medical examination and it was revealed that her hymen has been broken and her vagina was badly bruised. She is currently on admission while her abuser is at the Area Command, Uga ahead of his arraignment tomorrow, January 16, 2020.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted removing the girl’s underwear before placing her on his chest. He also admitted pulling down his own boxers, but maintained that he was still having an erection when he realized what he was doing and stopped.

