Chief Regis Uwakwe, former Deputy National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Owerri that he opted to join the APC, following the current political events in Imo State and Nigeria, after due consultation with his family and political associates.

“I was part of the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the PDP, with the new Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, while that crisis lasted.

It is, however, sad to note that the ousted governor, Chief Ihedioha, neither implemented our terms of agreement nor appointed any of us to any office, during his short-lived administration”, Uwakwe said. Making reference to the Supreme Court judgment, the former PDP chieftain opined that since the position of the Apex Court is final, the citizenry must accept its judgment.

“As I always tell people to support and pray for the Governor of Imo State, I do same for Senator Hope Uzodinma”, Uwakwe said. According to the new APC loyalist, “having worked closely with Senator Uzodinma, I am positive that he has the capacity, charisma, compassion and focus, to lead the state.” While blaming politicians, including himself, “for running away from the state, at the peak of Senator Rochas Okorocha’s autocratic rule”, Uwakwe, however, regretted that “relocating to Abuja or elsewhere, was a very costly mistake a lot of us made”.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

