Sacked governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, will on Monday approach the Supreme Court for a review of its judgment of January 14, 2019, in which it declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of the state.

A close associate of the sacked governor, Dr. Manzo Abubakar, disclosed this in Abuja at a press conference in which a group of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) reviewed judgment, and queried the rational behind the Supreme Court’s decision.

Abubakar said Ihedioha’s legal team will be at Supreme Court to seek a review of the judgment. He said Ihedioha’s decision to return to the apex court was part of effort to deepen the nation’s democracy and explore democratic means of ensuring justice.

He said, “The judgment will go down in infamy and may make Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations, if not reviewed”, adding that Section 176(2b) of the constitution is clear that to be declared as governor, a candidate must have not only the majority of total votes cast but also 1/4 of the votes in 2/3 of the local governments of the state.

“it is axiomatic that nowhere in the petition or evidence did the petitioner, (Uzodinma) claim that he met the constitutional requirement of spread to be declared the winner”, the group stated.

The group said the apex court is left with no other option than to review and reverse the anomaly in the judgment, even if it means applying a judicial doctrine of necessity.

