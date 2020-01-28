The Kogi chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, as they took oath of office for the second term.

The association also commended the governor over the successes recorded in the health sector development programmes.

Dr Kabiru Zubair, the Chairman of the association, in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja, said that the reform agenda initiated by the governor had improved the welfare of doctors and health workers in the state.

Zubair enumerated some of the achievements to include; renovation of health facilities, recruitment of doctors and other health workers, provision of drug supply system and payment of counterpart funds, to fast track implementation partner-driven healthcare programmes, among others.

”The NMA, Kogi State chapter, wishes to felicitate with Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello, on his swearing in ceremony for the second term in office.

”Your Excellency, we appreciate your new direction agenda in improving the welfare of doctors and health workers in the state as well as the various giant strides made in the health sector.

”Your new slogan, ‘To Do More’, will be of great benefits to the health sector and the public as we continued to pray for you to succeed.

“We commend you for taking the state to the next level,” Zubair said in the stagement.

