Kaduna State Police Command Confirms Attack on Emir of Potskum’s Convoy

On Tuesday along Kaduna-Zaria highway, armed men in military uniform attacked an emir’s convoy killing six people and inflicting injuries on at least 5 others. An undisclosed number of people were also kidnapped.

Yakubu Sabo, the Kaduna police spokesperson, , said the attack was on the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum, Yobe State.

Although he did not mention if the emir was in the vehicle or among the victims, he however, said four of those killed by the armed men were aides of the emir further stating that the bodies of the dead, as well as the injured persons were taken to Barau Dikko hospital in Kaduna.

Armed men dressed in military uniform have carried similar attacks in different parts of Kaduna recently. One of such incidents occurred last week, when the armed men attacked a seminary school in the state, kidnapping four people.

KADUNA COMMAND POLICE PRESS RELEASE: CONFIRMATION OF KIDNAPPING INCIDENT

On 14/1/2020 the Kaduna State Police Command received information through DPO Maraban Jos that, at about 2245hrs, he got a distress call from a good Samaritan that, some unknown Armed Men in large Number dressed in military camouflage intercepted some commuters at the outskirt of Kaduna Metro along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway and on sighting the escort vehicle of the Emir of Poteskum Alh Umar Bubaram.

The hoodlums started shooting indiscriminately at the commuters and took some yet to be identified persons to unknown destination.

Upon receipt of the information, the Command immediately mobilized teams of operatives with Armored Personnel Carriers to the scene where some victims of the attack were rescued to safety but sadly six (6) persons including four Aids of the Emir were reported dead while Five (5) others sustained varying degree of injuries. Both the dead and injured victims were recovered to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for deposition and treatment.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Umar M. Muri has directed that more Police operatives be deployed along the axis to reinforce the existing operational units of SARS Anti-Kidnapping and PMF personnel currently on the operation.

He equally alerted intelligence gathering units in the area to redouble their effort to ensure that, the victims are rescued unhurt and the culprits are brought to book to face justice.

The CP also visited both the scene of the incident and the injured persons including the Emir at Barau Dikko Hospital with a view to fortifying security deployment along the axis and to assure the victims of the Police current efforts on the incident.

The Command assures Members of the Public that, it will ensure the safe rescue of the victims of this ugly incident and calls on the good citizens of the State to continue to support the Command with relevant information that could help the Police to fish out criminals from our midst. Update on the current Police investigation of the incident will follow accordingly please.

