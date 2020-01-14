Katsina Govt. Pledges Full Implementation 2020 Budget – Adviser

The Katsina state government says it will ensure reasonable implementation of the 2020 budgetary expenditure across ministries, departments and agencies for accelerated development.

Alhaji Ibrahim Chiranchi, the political adviser to the Katsina governor made this known in Mani on Tuesday, during a sensitisation tour on the achievements of Gov. Aminu Masari’s administration since inception in 2015.

He said a large chunk of the budget would be spent on development projects, which include education, health, security and general infrastructure, promising fair, objective and equitable distribution of projects across all the 34 local government areas.

He added that beneficial projects would be executed across all the eleven electoral wards in Mani Local Government Area, adding that the government would ensure completion of all the uncompleted projects.

“By so doing, it will enable the government to embark on new projects,’’the adviser said.

Chiranchi called on the people of the area to be vigilant about their security, by reporting any strange movement or individual to the appropriate authority, stressing we should always expose the criminals in our midst.

He decried the instances of criminal elements camouflaging within the communities, thereby causing havoc on innocent lives.

“The earlier you exposed such characters the safer you become,’’ he added.

In his remarks, Alhaji Sada Rawayau, the Acting Council Chairman of Mani commended the state government for constructing health centres at Bujawa, Dogarawa and Duru villages.

He promised that the council would continue to mount surveillance across the area for effective and wider community policing.

“We have recently recruited hundreds of vigilante members and provided them with working tools to enhance their operation,’’ Rawayau said.

He, however, commended the police, civil defence; traditional rulers for their support on security issues in the area, stressing that relationship with security agencies have been exceptionally cordial.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari recently assented to the N244.8 billion passed by the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Other councils on Chiranchi’s itinerary are Daura, Sandamu, Baure, Maiadua, Dutsi, Kusada, Bindawa, Kankiya and Ingawa, Zango, Mashi and Mani.

