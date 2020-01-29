The helicopter that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were travelling in on Sunday was trying to clear a layer of cloud before it crashed into the ground, investigators have said.

Instead of clearing the clouds, the helicopter began to bank sharply before heading towards the ground at a speed of 2,000 feet (610m) per minute.

A minute later, the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B hit a hillside and burst into flames, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Speaking at a press conference in Calabasas in California, close to the crash site, Jennifer Homendy, a board member for the NTSB said: “This is a pretty steep descent at high speed.

“The time from descent to impact was probably about a minute.”

She added that radar data shows that the helicopter climbed 2,300ft (701m) from 1,400ft (427m), then began a “left descending turn” before losing contact with air traffic control.

The NTSB have so far not given an explanation as to why the helicopter ended up banking to one side before hitting the ground, but said that speed in which it fell out the sky “wouldn’t be a normal landing speed”.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

