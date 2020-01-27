Giana, the 13-year-old daughter of legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant, has also been confirmed dead in a California helicopter crash that killed her dad on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ.

There were no survivors and the cause of the crash is under investigation. They were on their way to Kobe’s Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.

Before the incident, Kobe was spotted out at NBA games with Gianna, a rising star basketball player herself.

