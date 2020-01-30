In view of his quality and tireless commitments to the sustainable development of the emirate, the title of District Head of Madobi Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso has been upgraded from the Majidadi to the Makama of and King Maker of Karaye Emirate by Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, the emir of Karaye.

This was contained in a Press Release signed by the Karaye Emirate Council Information Officer, Mr. Haruna Gunduwawa.

While congratulating the new Makama and King Maker of Karaye Emirate, the Emir enjoined him to live up expectations.

The turbanning date would be announced soon.

Age ninety-seven, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso was first turbaned the Majidadi of Kano by late Emir of Kano Alhaji Dr Ado Bayero in the. Year 2000 and now promoted to the title of Makama of Karaye and King Maker by his royal highness the Emir of Karaye Alhaji Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II.

He is the father of former of Kano, former Minister of defence and former Distinguished Senator of the federation Engineer Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Meanwhile, the of Karaye Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II has prayed for the quick recovery of his royal highness the Emir of Gaya Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir who is currently responding to treatment at Abuja National Hospital.

The Emir also enjoined people to intensify prayer for the fitness of the Monarch whom he described as visionary leader.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

