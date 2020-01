Members of Elikpokwodu community in Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, RiversState, have launched a manhunt for a yet-to-be-identified lady who abandoned her one-day-old set of twins.

The community woke up today to the sight of the twins inside a gutter. It is believed that they were abandoned overnight and killed by cold. Their corpses have since been evacuated.

