A lady, identified as Mama Ada, has been arrested for repeatedly using knife and rod to assault her house help, Ngozi, in Lagos State.

The suspect, who is into the sale of used items, committed the offense at her house located on No 23 Simarch street, Agric, Ojo.

She was arrested on Thursday, January, 22, 2020, and currently in police custody at Area E, Ikeja.

