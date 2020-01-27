On Monday, the Lagos State Government announced plans to commence total enforcement of the 2012 state Traffic Law on activities of motorcyclists, popularly called Okada and tricycles, called “Keke Marwa” on restricted routes and bridges.

The restriction and enforcement also affect the newly introduced “Opay ride, Gokada ride” and other similar commercial motorcycles. He did not, however, specified if it included the private power bike owners.

Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy,Frederic Oladeinde and Moyosore Onigbanjo, Commissioners for Transportation, Attorney-General and Justice, respectively, at a joint press briefing, announced the planned total enforcement on Okada operation, held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Omotoso explained that enforcement would be carried out in six local government areas as a pilot scheme before the enforcement will be extended to other councils. The commissioner said the measure became necessary following flagrant disregards to the traffic law by the operators and moreso, the need to further ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and members of the public in general.

