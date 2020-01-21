Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, has said that completing the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail will no longer be in April.

After an inspection in November, the minister told journalists, “We will be out of this place latest April (2020).

However, taking another position on Monday in a post on Twitter, Amaechi said, “Today (Monday), Oyo State governor is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. We are going the whole nine yards.

“From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State.

“Looking at the state of work in Apapa, completing the project in April doesn’t seem feasible, especially the extension of the rail line to the seaport.

“We’ll however work and redouble our efforts to complete the project and meet set targets.”

