Adamawa Government on Monday confirmed four suspected cases of Lassa Fever in the state.

Dr Bwalki Dilli, the state Director, Public Health, confirmed the development in Yola.

Dilli however said the four cases are still under diagnosis.

“The patients were admitted at the state treatment centre located at Federal Medical Centre, Yola, their samples had been taken and referred to the laboratory in Abuja, for diagnosis.

“When the final result is out we would inform the general public about the situation,” Dilli said.

He said the state government had taken preventive measures against the disease

