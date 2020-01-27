Mr Nsikak Ekong, winner of Jan.25, rerun election for Essien Udim Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom has commended the Federal Government for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

Ekong gave the commendation during an interactive session with newsmen in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom on Monday.

“I equally wish to commend President Muhammadu Buhari, for keeping to his avowed commitment of not influencing or interfering in any election.

“We experienced this full-scale during Jan. 25 court ordered re-run election. I thank you our dear president for proving that you are indeed a democrat,” he said.

Ekong lauded security agencies over peaceful conduct of the re-run election and their neutrality during the period.

“Your presence further engendered a violence-free process and gave the people and the voters the confidence to go out and exercise their franchise,” he said.

Ekong thanked the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) and he state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini for their unbiased handling of the process.

He explained that INEC gave all parties involved level playing ground to test their might during the rerun.

Ekong thanked the good people of Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim and Obot Akara Federal Constituency for the unalloyed support given to him.

“Your steadfastness, prayers, unprecedented solidarity and support has always given me the belief that I have a people that will always stand by me even in moments of trials.

“To you my beloved constituents, thank you so much for demonstrating again that you trust and believe in me,” he said.

Ekong promised to give his constituents effective representation they had yearned for. “All the obstacles and barriers that halted our march to a new constituency where everybody matters regardless of social standing had been removed, hence paving the way for me to give you that effective representation you’ve always yearned for,” he said.

The Appeal Court had directed rerun election into Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District, Essien Udim Federal Constituency as well as supplementary election in Essien Udim State Constituency.

INEC Returning Officer for Essien Udim Federal Constituency, Prof. Idara Akpabio of the University of Uyo, declared Mr Ekong of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the rerun having polled 45,366 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Mr Emmanuel Akpan who scored 22, 757 votes.

