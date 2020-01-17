On Wednesday, while delivering the second valedictory lecture at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia, Prof. Christian Onyenweaku, a renowned Agricultural Economist advised lecturers to desist from acts capable of destroying the nation’s university education.

While speaking, he admonished the teachers to discharge their duties responsibly and with the fear of God, knowing that one day they would give account of their stewardship to their maker.

The valedictory lecture was entitled, “I have fought a good fight, and I have finished the race: A retrospective look at my university career (1981- 2019).

Prof. Onyenweaku who retired on 28th November, 2019 said that he opted for a retrospective look at his career in his valedictory lecture in order to give account of his stewardship in the university system.

The decision, he said, was to prove that he had really fought a good fight and finished the race.

“Lecturers should emulate me because I normally ask people to emulate me in all the things I do.”

“They should also have the fear of God because they are going to give account of all they have done here on earth.”

He claimed that while in service, he discharged all his assignments creditably, adding that he taught all his undergraduate and post graduate courses timely.

“Hardly did I miss classes, grading of scripts was according to the rules and release of results was also timely,” Onyenweaku said.

The professor who spanned 39 years in four federal universities in the country, expressed satisfaction that he had an eventful and successful teaching career.

In a remark, Prof. Jude Njoku, the former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO), lauded Onyenweaku for his immense contributions to the growth of higher education in Nigeria.

Njoku, who was the chairman of the occasion, said that Onyenweaku was one of the foundation lecturers of Agricultural Economics at FUTO.

He described him as a highly cerebral person, who made First Class in his first degree, adding that he had produced a lot of graduates, who had distinguished themselves in different spheres of life.

The Vice Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof. Francis Otunta, thanked the lecturer for his contributions to the progress and development of the university system.

Otunta, who was represented by the VC (Academic), Prof. Maduemesi Iwe, said that the university would continue to package valedictory lectures as its professors retire honourably.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of three books, two of which were written by Onyenweaku, and the third by the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

