A Badagry Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 33-year-old man, Michael Umek, in correctional centre over alleged defilement of a nine-year-old girl.

Umek, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of rape and sexual assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Nkem Ukor, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.10, at 1 .00 p.m., at Amaji Compound, Mowo, Badagry.

Ukor said Umek unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent.

“The defendant unlawfully and sexually assaulted the girl, by having carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“He also sexually touched the vagina of the girl without her consent ,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ukor noted that the offences contravened Sections 261 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional centre, and adjourned the case until March 18, for mention.

