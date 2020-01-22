A 42-year-old man, Tayo Olowu, was on Wednesday docked at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly obtaining N234,000 under false pretence.

Olowu, whose address is not known, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 10, 2019 at about 10:00 a.m at No. 10, Hospital Road, Badagry.

Okuiomose said that the defendant fraudulently collected N234, 000 from one Yomi Odewunmi on the pretext that he wanted to supply drugs to his wife, which he knew to be false.

“The defendant stole N234, 000 from Odewunmi, the complainant.

“The offence contravened Sections 312 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011,” said the prosecutor.

The Magistrate, Mr Segun Aka-Bashorun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aka-Bashorun adjourned the case until Feb.5 for mention.

