A 62-year-old man, Tunde Kekereekun, who allegedly climbed an electric pole to unlawfully reconnect electricity into his apartment appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday.

Kekereekun, a resident of Kola Pegreeno Street, Rock Stone Ville Estate, Bakery Bus Stop, Ajah, Lagos State is facing a charge of carrying out a conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace of the neighboring environment.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor, Insp Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.18 at 10:30 p.m. at his residence.

He said that the sexagenarian climbed an electric pole to tamper with and reconnect electricity at the detriment of other residents of the estate.

Ekundayo said that the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the estate caught the defendant during the act knowing that he was not an employee of Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

He said that the offence contravened Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mrs A.M. Olumide-Fusika, granted the defendant N20,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

She, however, released the defendant to the CSO who confirmed that he was a resident of the estate.

She ordered that the defendant should bring a relative to stand as surety for him

“In a bid to decongest the prisons, I release you to the CSO who will ensure that you perfect your bail, instead of sending you to prison,” she said.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for perfection of bail.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

