A 55-year-old-man, Olufemi Jemiseye, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for alleged N1.5million fraud.

Jemiseye, whose address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, threat to life, stealing and fraud.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Dec.23, 2019, at Alogba Junction in Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the defendant collected N1.5million from the complainant, one Mr Adegbaju Olanrewaju, and refused to return it.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also threatened to kill the defendant with charms if he should demand a refund of his money.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 314(1) (a)(b), 280(a)(b) and 56 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate, Mrs F.A. Azeez, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Azeez adjourned the case until March 26, for mention.

