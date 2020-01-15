Man Force-feeds His 3-year-old Daughter With Her Excreta

Francis Silas, a 30-year-old father, has been granted bail by a Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State after allegedly forcing his 3-year-old daughter, Happiness, to eat her own feces as punishment. .

The accused person who hails from Akwa Ibom State, was arrested by the police in Rivers State, on December 30, 2019, after the video went viral.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate John Enyindah granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety who must be a resident of Port Harcourt. He adjourned the matter to February 3, 2020, for hearing.

The accused was brought to court by the International Federation of Women Lawyers in the state and is facing three counts bordering on child abuse and battery.

