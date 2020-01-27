A fourteen year old epileptic teenage girl has been raped by an old man, Vincent Akande, in Edo state.

The victim was by the riverside at Ososo community, fetching stones for sale, when Akande accosted and violated her.

The case was reported on the 22nd of May 2019 and transferred to SCIID, Benin, on the 29th of May. The suspect was first arraigned in court on the 3rd of June, 2019.

In his ruling, Nosa Musoe, chief magistrate of the Igarra magistrate court, Akoko-Edo, said the accused was “deceptive” and sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment.

