A man, identified as Kalu Ilum, has been beaten to death and set ablaze for gunning down his wife, Mercy Chichi, out of annoyance, this morning in Nkporo, Abia State.

According to the sister of the deceased, the wife, who was a mother-of-6, was already tired of the marriage due to the abusive nature of the husband.

Mercy is said to have built the house they stay and bought a car for Kalu. According to report, the husband shot her while she was preparing their children for school around 7a.m.

To escape the wrath of the residents of their area, he then jumped into a well. However, he was cajoled out of the well and mobbed immediately. He was later set ablaze and his house destroyed.

