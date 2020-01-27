The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has convicted Maryam Sanda for the death of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Yusuf Halilu made the pronouncement while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda on Monday in the nation’s capital.

Sandahas been facing trial over an allegation of stabbing late Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.

In November 2017, the police charged Sanda for culpable homicide and sought a death penalty against the accused on two counts.

They informed the court that the killing was premeditated.

She broke down in tears after Justice Yusuf Halilu convicted her for the death of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Halilu made the pronouncement while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda.

In reaction to the judge’s pronouncement, Sanda wept profusely but was comforted by her lawyer and some officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service in the courtroom.

Sanda is facing trial over an allegation of stabbing late Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.

Her trial centred on a judicial drama that lasted almost three years due to delays, multiple adjournments, and failure of witnesses to appear in court among others.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

