Ataghar Namdoo, a 26-year-old lady has been arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in LagosState Command, for allegedly faking her own abduction.

On January 9, Namdoo allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Idu, and another man, Okpe David, to produce a video of herself, blindfolded and driven to a bush at Sangotedo area of Ajah.

In the video, a man was seen wearing a mask and holding a Jack knife, threatening to kill Namdoo. The two men sent two videos to the employer of the lady with a threat to kill her and to also go after the family of the employer if a ransom of N10 million was not paid.

Frightened by the threat and the follow up calls, the said employer, who was into Fleet business, reported the case to the police.

A well-coordinated operation was put in place which led to the successful rescue of the self-arranged victim of the abduction and the arrest of one of the two suspects, David.

David, who claims to be a military officer, said he provided the truck used in driving Namdoo to the bush. The three suspects all came from Benue State and have known each other for so many years. .

The Street Journal reports that under the Lagos State laws, it is a criminal offence for anyone to fake his or her abduction and thhe offender, upon conviction, is liable to 14 years imprisonment.

