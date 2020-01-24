On Friday, The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, announced that it has withdrawn some cadets from the Academy and demoted others found wanting in discipline and general conduct.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, who made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna, however, did not state the number of cadets affected.

Abdullahi said that the relegation and withdrawal of the cadets, followed the conduct of the Academy’s periodic dossier on all cadets aimed to preserve discipline and improve general administration.

He said the mission of the NDA was to provide each officer cadet with the requisite knowledge, skills and values necessary to meet the requirements of a military officer through military training, academic excellence and character development.

According to him, to achieve the mandate, the academy conducts periodic dossier review to address the cadets’ disciplinary cases.

“The exercise is in line with the provisions of Cadets Hand Book on Discipline and General Administration 2018 (Revised) and Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

He added that the exercise was in line with the NDA’s commitment to produce quality and disciplined officers for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

