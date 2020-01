Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty of charges related to child rape stemming from accusations that he sexually abused his former stepdaughter.

Jelani was sentenced by Judge Robert McDonald in the Nassau County Court on Monday in New York after he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child in 2017.

