A Nigerian man has died after he fell down from the 12th floor of Gading Nias Apartment in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

According to his roommates, Ogodor, from Uli, Anambra State, was trying to run from immigration, so he tried to pass through the corridor to enter his neighbour’s room but his hand slipped and he fell.

However, other Nigerians in the apartment are doubting the story because they didn’t hear any news about immigration raid in the area.

The true cause of the death is still being investigated.

