Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the gruesome killing of popular Lagos-based trado-medical expert, Mr Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, who was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

In his reaction, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa, Oyo state, Shina Peller said Oko Oloyun will forever be remembered for his good deeds and immense love for humanity.

He wrote; “I have just received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdul Fatai(Oko Oloyun) with sadness and deep shock. His demise is a tragedy.

“It’s with deep sorrow in my heart that I first extend my condolence to his immediate family and loved ones.

Abdul Fatai (Oko Oloyun) will forever be remembered for his good deeds and immense love for humanity.”

See some other social media reactions;

@cbngov_akin1 said “Popular Trado-medical expert, Oko Oloyun shot dead. What is going on in Oyo?? Another guy was killed yesterday? Oyo can’t be back to the dark days of Eleweomo, Auxiliary, AkinsolaTokyo PDP era now

@Adebanjo_will said “Abdul-fatai aka Ókó oloyun was shot dead by fulani militias at igbo óra in oyo state,but the media will say they are unknown gunmen. I now know why they are against “operation amótékun now.”

@shawttynatt said “I’m here wondering why Oko Oloyun was shot dead. Sigh!”

Oyo state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed to newsmen that Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin, Oyo State on Thursday.

He was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums at Igboora. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of Igbo-Ora General Hospital.

Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu has visited the site of the incident along with some deputy commissioners.

The PPRO said Olukolu has directed a manhunt for the hoodlums.

Before his gruesome murder, Yusuf was the President of Physiotherapists Association of Nigeria. His businesses were Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

