Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday inaugurated the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) Secretariat, preparatory to hosting the festival scheduled to begin on March 20 in the state.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration, the governor described the secretariat as a world class.

He said the campaigns for the sports festival would begin in a week’s time, while President Muhammadu Buhari would receive the torch of the game by the end of the month.

He noted that the physical infrastructure needed for the games were completed.

“Athletes are being organised for camping and all major areas that will ensure success of the game have been taken care of,” he said.

In his remarks, Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu, said the state was prepared to host and win.

He said the Edo Sports Festival holding from Feb. 10 would be used to select athletes from across the 18 local government areas of the state to represent the state at the NSF.

“The state gold medalists are seeded for the finals of the state festival and we are using the festival to get new talents from across the state.

According to him, camping for the NSF will begin at the end of the state sports festival.

