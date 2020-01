Reggae musician Majek Fashek’s manager, Umenka Uzoma, says rapper Olamide was the only artiste that supported the singer financially while he was battling his health issues last year in the U.K.

According to him, the rapper reached out to him while he was still in the United Kingdom with Majek Fashek.

“He called me up in England and said, ‘Bros, sorry oh, I wan support Baba, don’t discuss this with anybody and he said I must not mention this. He is the only person that supported,” he revealed.

