Barely two days after the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC as the duly elected governor of Kano State, Mr. Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, Kano State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) stating that he will make a formal announcement of his defection soon.

He is one of the closest political associates of the former governor of Kano State Mr Rabiu Kwankwaso, and has worked with him in different capacities.

During the first tenure of Mr Kwankwaso as Kano governor, 1999-2003, Mr Sulaiman-Bichi was the managing director of Kano State Urban Planning and Development Board (KNUPDA) and also the commissioner for land matters.

Before he voluntarily resigned due to the Kwankwaso-Ganduje feud, he was also the secretary to the Kano State Government during the second tenure of Mr Kwankwaso (2011- 2015) and in the early part of Mr Ganduje’s tenure

Mr Kwankwaso nominated him to chair the state interim committee of PDP when he returned to the party, from APC.

Mr Sulaiman-Bichi was also the returning officer of PDP during the governorship and presidential elections in 2011 and 2019. He also served in the same capacity for APC in 2015 for Messrs Ganduje and then presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

