On Thursday in Jos, youths in Plateau, under the aegis of Plateau Youth Council (PYC), passed a vote of no confidence, on their chairman, Dr Jemchnag Fabong, over alleged abuse of office and gross misconduct.

This was done in a letter signed by eight out of its 12 executive (Exco) members and forwarded to the Chairman.

The letter, also accused the chairman of financial recklessness, non adherence to the council’s constitution and failure to convene an Exco meeting in the last six months.

They alleged in the letter that they had on several occasions raised serious observations and concerns over his misconduct, but all fell on deaf ears.

They also accused Fabong of collecting Christmas gifts, slots for pilgrimage, and two trucks of fertiliser from government in the name of the council, but diverted all to personal use.

The exco claimed that they had written a letter of complaint to the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Victor Lapang, drawing his attention to the issues, but nothing was done.

“Having observed with dismay that you have failed to summon an Exco meeting for the period of six months against the provision of Constitution.

“And that you have exhibited dishonesty in carrying out your duties and continue to personalise the youth council to a point that Exco members have no knowledge of happenings.

“That you have represented the council in activities and programmes with family and friends; and have sent your personal aides to represent the council in places where you are not available to attend, thereby withholding critical information’s that the Exco needs for proper decision making.

“That you continue to use the council to pursue your personal interests rather than showing concern and commitment to the unity and progress of Plateau youths, bringing the reputation of the Council to public ridicule.

“In view of the above, we are under oath to protect the constitution and integrity of the council, we therefore invoke article 14 of the Constitution to pass a vote of no confidence on you.

“Without prejudice you cease to be our Chairman, this is necessary because the youth council under your watch has instead of uniting the state, created further division,” it stated.

The council called on Fabong to desist from parading himself as its chairman and urged him to hand over all property and documents of the council in his possession, to the PYC.

Reacting, Fabong said the allegations were false and aimed at smearing and dragging his good name into the mud.

He described the members who signed the petition as mischief makers who would stop at nothing to see his downfall.

He said the petition did not pass through the due process; so he would seek redress in a court of law.

“The letter passing vote of no confidence on me should ordinarily be presented at an Exco meeting, but it failed to pass through the proper channel.

“I will not allow anyone to smear my good name and get away with it; I shall seek redress through the court,” he said

