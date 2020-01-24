On Thursday, the murder of popular traditional medical expert Alh. Fatai Yusuf (Aka Oko Oloyun) was confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command.

Yusuf was killed by unknown gunmen along Igbo-Ora-Eruwa Road.

Confirming the sad incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi, told The Nation that Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin, Oyo Sta

Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu has visited the site of the incident along with some deputy commissioners for an on-the-spot fact-finding mission.

The PPRO said Olukolu has directed a high-powered manhunt for the hoodlums that perpetrated the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to justice.

