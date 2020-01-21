On Tuesday morning, supporters of the Amotekun security initiative, marched in their numbers to Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota the proposed venue for their solidarity walk at about 9 am. However they were denied access into the park by the police in Lagos.

Atleast 10 police vehicles and 30 armed officers were stationed at the park, denying the supporters entrance.

The police had earlier dispersed the supporters of the operation, before they reconvened at the entrance of the park.

The Street Journal reports that Amotekun is an initiative established on January 9, by leaders in the South-West to protect the people of the region.

There have been different opinions about Amotekun since its inception as they have received support and opposition from many notable Nigerians.

