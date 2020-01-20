Denis Bagauri, a popular Adamawa pastor also known as Pastor Nyako, has been killed by gunmen at his residence in Nasarawo Jereng, Mayo Belwa local government of Adamawa State.

This incidence was reported by locals and security sources in the state who also revealed that the pastor was attacked at night by unknown gunmen.

The deceased served under the Jibrilla Bindow-led administration as a senior special assistant on religious matters.

A resident who escaped the attack, said, “It is true. They killed him yesterday, in the night. They came to his house and killed him. They initially came to our area, but they later retreated to the pastor’s area, when they sighted local hunters. His corpse has been (taken) to the mortuary.

“The deceased was a politician, who was known for liaising between the former governor, Murtala Nyako and Christians around the state, a role which earned him the nickname, Pastor Nyako.

“His action earned him a role under the last administration and was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Religious Matters to governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow,’’ said the source.

A friend of the deceased, Muhammad Buba, who is the Adamawa State Public Relations Officer of Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), said, “I knew him well. He was my friend, a nice politician who related cordially with persons and organisations.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, but said, the details are sketchy and “investigation is still on.’’

